Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Director John A. Bartholdson Purchases 181,946 Shares

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 181,946 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $589,505.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,546,807 shares in the company, valued at $21,211,654.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BVS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. 718,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,646. Bioventus Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $247.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 55.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $125.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Bioventus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

