Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $7.92 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 3.0% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $456.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

