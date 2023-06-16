Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 2,325 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Insider Activity

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

PARA opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

