Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 425 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Natixis increased its stake in MetLife by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 260,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 219,518 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in MetLife by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

MetLife Stock Up 2.3 %

MetLife stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

