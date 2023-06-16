Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches Market Cap of $510.45 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $510.45 billion and $16.67 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $26,306.31 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.07 or 0.00410801 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00097775 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019412 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000492 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,404,106 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
