Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Achieves $21.28 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $21.28 million and approximately $37,211.97 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00107958 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00053273 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00033230 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017139 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003797 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

