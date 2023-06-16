Bitcoin Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $494.34 billion and approximately $13.66 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $25,476.44 on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00407276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00097872 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,403,850 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

