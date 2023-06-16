BitDAO Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001551 BTC on exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $2.51 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

