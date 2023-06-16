BITICA COIN Trading Down 22% This Week (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $716,043.32 and approximately $103.18 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04239625 USD and is down -29.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $129.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars.

