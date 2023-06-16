BitTorrent-New 24-Hour Volume Tops $14.26 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $488.59 million and $14.26 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000271 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002283 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002717 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000836 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000051 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $12,750,656.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

