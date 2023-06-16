Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $14.13.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
