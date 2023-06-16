Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $14.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,591,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 62,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 37,655 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

