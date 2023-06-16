Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,307. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

