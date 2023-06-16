Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAQ remained flat at $10.60 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 263,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,903. Blue World Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Blue World Acquisition by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 596,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

