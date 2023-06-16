BMO Capital Markets Trims Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Target Price to $102.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

