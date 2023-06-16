BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Cap of $37.38 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $37.38 billion and approximately $490.99 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $239.87 or 0.00913145 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,853,608 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,853,762.993454. The last known price of BNB is 237.74474053 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1459 active market(s) with $476,540,493.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.