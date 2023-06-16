BNB Market Capitalization Reaches $36.49 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $234.10 or 0.00918881 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $36.49 billion and $468.13 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,853,674 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,853,762.993454. The last known price of BNB is 237.74474053 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1459 active market(s) with $476,540,493.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

