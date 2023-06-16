BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.55% from the company’s previous close.
NTST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.
NETSTREIT Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
