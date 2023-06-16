Boltwood Capital Management Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 28,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.99. 3,250,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,929. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.42. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.