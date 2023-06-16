Boltwood Capital Management Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,062 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,022,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $339.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

