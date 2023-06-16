Boltwood Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,930 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.4% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 38.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the software company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.31.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $14.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $505.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,693,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

