Boltwood Capital Management Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,301 shares of company stock worth $16,959,728 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,236. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

