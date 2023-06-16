Boltwood Capital Management Sells 876 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 1.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.93. 1,041,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

