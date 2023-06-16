Boltwood Capital Management Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tesla by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,232 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

Tesla Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.11. 36,848,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,264,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,230 shares of company stock worth $31,446,687 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.