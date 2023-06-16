Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $61.50

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$61.50 and traded as high as C$66.85. Bombardier shares last traded at C$66.33, with a volume of 4,283 shares changing hands.
Bombardier Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$821.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.88.
About Bombardier
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
