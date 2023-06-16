Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $61.50

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$61.50 and traded as high as C$66.85. Bombardier shares last traded at C$66.33, with a volume of 4,283 shares changing hands.

Bombardier Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$821.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.88.

About Bombardier

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.