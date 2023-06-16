British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

British Smaller Companies VCT Price Performance

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 80.50 ($1.01). 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.60. British Smaller Companies VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 81.50 ($1.02). The company has a market cap of £151.08 million, a PE ratio of 4,025.00 and a beta of -0.01.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

