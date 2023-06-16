Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT at $26.55

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In related news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bumble Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bumble during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 364,202 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2,048.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000.

BMBL opened at $17.93 on Friday. Bumble has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $242.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

