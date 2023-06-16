Brokerages Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target at $26.90

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.2 %

LBTYA stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

