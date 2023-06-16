Brokerages Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) PT at $13.75

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other VIZIO news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $152,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $152,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $306,732.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,768 shares of company stock valued at $528,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.80, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.66. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

