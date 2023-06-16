Brokers Offer Predictions for Welltower Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Welltower in a report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Welltower by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Welltower by 35.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Welltower by 5.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

