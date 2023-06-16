Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given Maintains Rating at 888

888 reissued their maintains rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

BEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 99,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,366,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

