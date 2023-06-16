Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 99,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

