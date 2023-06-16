BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $126.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $111.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOO. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.89.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.45.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 315.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in BRP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in BRP by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in BRP by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at about $5,198,000. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its stake in BRP by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

