Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,028.74

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,028.74 ($37.90) and traded as high as GBX 3,131 ($39.18). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 3,106 ($38.86), with a volume of 485,968 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BNZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,250 ($40.67) to GBX 3,375 ($42.23) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.41) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.91) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($38.29) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,955 ($36.97).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,170.21, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,141.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,028.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Bunzl

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,066 ($38.36), for a total transaction of £653,272.62 ($817,408.18). 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.