Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $110,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $162,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Burtech Acquisition by 11,694.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

BRKH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 23,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093. Burtech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

