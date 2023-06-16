Business Platform Tomato Coin Price Hits $0.0049 (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market cap of $120.67 million and approximately $94,897.13 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Platform Tomato Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Business Platform Tomato Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

