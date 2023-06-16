Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Shares Up 7.9%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.92. 539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Buzzi SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

