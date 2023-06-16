Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $7.88.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
