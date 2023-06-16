Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $7.88.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 154,002 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,534 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 28.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 615,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 137,982 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 160,902 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

