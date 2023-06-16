Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in May

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLNFF remained flat at $43.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. Calian Group has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $55.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

