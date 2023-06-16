Campion Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Campion Asset Management decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after buying an additional 1,407,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $223.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.81 and its 200 day moving average is $226.84. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

