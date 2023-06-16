Campion Asset Management Has $615,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Campion Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $137.85 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

