Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of CAMT opened at $33.25 on Friday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $72.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Camtek by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,040 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Camtek by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 614,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 183,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Camtek by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 202,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Camtek by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Rating

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.