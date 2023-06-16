Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 120.33% and a negative net margin of 1,255.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

