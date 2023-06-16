Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $118.83. The stock had a trading volume of 56,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.24. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

