Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.53

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.53 and traded as high as C$9.57. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.48, with a volume of 4,665 shares.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.75.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0749 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.48%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

