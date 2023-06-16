Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 19,964 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

AT&T Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.