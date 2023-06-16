Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 43,253 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,778,800,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,492,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,677,000 after buying an additional 22,328,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after buying an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

