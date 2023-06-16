Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $406.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Several research firms have commented on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

