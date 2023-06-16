Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $7.06 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 154.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,514 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after buying an additional 2,257,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,555,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,372,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

