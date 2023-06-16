Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 865 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,574 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.54.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $490.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.81. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $495.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

