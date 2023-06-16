Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.71

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.71 and traded as high as $32.99. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 26,617 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Insider Transactions at Capital City Bank Group

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 111,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

